CPI-M alleges YSRCP MLA stomped on party workers, injured them in Andhra's Guntur

Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers have alleged that they were stomped on by Yuvajana Smarika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA during a protest near Sattenapalli Municipality office on Friday morning.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:54 IST
Ambati Rambabu has been accused by CPI-M workers of injuring them. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers have alleged that they were stomped on by Yuvajana Smarika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA during a protest near Sattenapalli Municipality office on Friday morning. The CPI (M) workers were protesting at the office premises this morning against increased property tax and a new garbage tax.

During the protest, CPI(M) party workers stopped YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu from heading to the Municipal Council Hall. However, Rambabu somehow managed to make way for himself and climb the staircase on which the protestors were sitting. CPI-M workers alleged that the MLA stepped on them inflicting injuries.

After a heated verbal exchange between some CPI-M workers and police, the workers were detained and taken to the local police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

