NSUI to tell people about Punjab govt's achievements
With Punjab scheduled to go to polls next year, the NSUI on Friday said its cadre will apprise people of the state governments achievements.Akshay Kumar, the chief of the Punjab unit of the NSUI, a student wing of the Congress, said they will begin their campaign from Patiala next week.
Akshay Kumar, the chief of the Punjab unit of the NSUI, a student wing of the Congress, said they will begin their campaign from Patiala next week. Sharma also thanked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for launching the student wing's poster for the Punjab polls.
“Grateful to Chief Minister @ capt amarinder for launching the @NSUI Punjab Youth Mission 2022 poster today,” Sharma tweeted.
“Beginning from Patiala next week, our cadre will go to every nook and corner of the state to take our government's achievements amongst the masses,” he added.
Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the meeting with NSUI activists.
“Our student organisation did commendable work during #Covid19 lockdowns. I am sure it would proactively take the government's achievements and message to the grassroots ahead of 2022 elections,” the chief minister said.
