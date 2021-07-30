Pelosi says access to Trump's tax returns is matter of national security -statement

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the Justice Department's order that former President Donald Trump's tax returns be released to lawmakers, saying access to the documents was "a matter of national security."

"The American people deserve to know the facts of his troubling conflicts of interest and undermining of our security and democracy as president," Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said in a statement.

