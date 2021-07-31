Congress will take up issues of people, says Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao

Ahead of local body polls, Congress state in charge of Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Friday said the party is strengthening itself at the grassroots levels and will take up the issues of people. "We're having a discussion with our district presidents and senior office bearers. Tomorrow, we're having discussions with all our depts & secretaries. So, we're now going to the grassroots level, take up the issues of people, " said Rao.

Talking about the DMK and Congress alliance, Rao said, "We're in full support of the alliance (DMK & Congress). We're giving full support to the Stalin government. We're definitely together." On June 22, the Supreme Court of India vacation bench of Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections in nine new districts and declare results before September 15.

Advertisement

The apex court said that the local body election is to be held in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi. The nine districts are separated from the existing four districts and the elections to their local bodies were to be held before December 2019 after completing the delimitation process, for which they have now been given an extension. Except for all the other districts local body elections have been conducted in the AIADMK regime, said Rao.

Local body elections are expected to be announced by the state election commission soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)