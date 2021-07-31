Left Menu

Oppn parties demand president's intervention for formation of JPC on farmer deaths

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 17:47 IST
Oppn parties demand president's intervention for formation of JPC on farmer deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Some opposition parties, led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday and sought his intervention in asking the government to set up a JPC on farmer deaths and allow a discussion on the farmers' issue and the Pegasus snooping controversy in Parliament.

Leaders of SAD, NCP and JKNC met the president and handed over a letter signed by the representatives of various parties for his intervention.

The Congress, however, was not a signatory to the letter.

The letter by various parties, including SAD, Shiv Sena, NCP, BSP, JKNC, RLP, CPI and CPI(M), urges the president to intervene to ensure the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to ascertain the details of farmer deaths during their agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre and allow a discussion on their issues in Parliament.

