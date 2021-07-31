Oppn parties demand president's intervention for formation of JPC on farmer deaths
- Country:
- India
Some opposition parties, led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), met President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday and sought his intervention in asking the government to set up a JPC on farmer deaths and allow a discussion on the farmers' issue and the Pegasus snooping controversy in Parliament.
Leaders of SAD, NCP and JKNC met the president and handed over a letter signed by the representatives of various parties for his intervention.
The Congress, however, was not a signatory to the letter.
The letter by various parties, including SAD, Shiv Sena, NCP, BSP, JKNC, RLP, CPI and CPI(M), urges the president to intervene to ensure the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to ascertain the details of farmer deaths during their agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre and allow a discussion on their issues in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Congressional committee passes EAGLE Act to address challenges posed by China
Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches 10 Janpath amid speculation of appointment as next Punjab Congress Chief
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges PM to enhance vaccine supply to Assam
Only Congress under Captain can give 'sense of security' that Punjab demands: Harish Rawat
Congress needs fearless people, not those who believe in RSS ideology, says Rahul Gandhi