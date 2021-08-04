Left Menu

3 of family die of suspected food poisoning in UP

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 04-08-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 14:51 IST
3 of family die of suspected food poisoning in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two women and a child of a family died due to suspected food poisoning in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Sixty-five-year-old Shivkali, her daughter-in-law Seema Devi (25) and grandson Shivam (5) fell ill after dinner on Tuesday. Shivkali died at home, while Seema and Shivam died at a hospital later.

Seema's husband Kandhai and sister-in-law are critical and undergoing treatment.

Two other children of Kandhai, aged 2 and 3 years, are safe as they did not consume food with the family.

The family lives in Chak Pinha village in Sarai Akeel area of the district.

Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma said the police have collected samples of leftover food and other items from the house and sent them for forensic examination.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of food poisoning, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

