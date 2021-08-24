Left Menu

Cong sets up key panels for Manipur, former CM Ibobi Singh campaign committee chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday set up key panels for Manipur with former chief minister O Ibobi Singh as chairman of the state's campaign committee.

Manipur goes to polls early next year.

Manipur Congress interim president N Loken Singh has been appointed the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee which include all key leaders of the state, the party said.

MLA Chaltonlien Amo has been appointed as the chairman of the coordination committee for the state.

The committees were approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, the party said.

The Congress also constituted other committees such as the manifesto committee and the media coordination panel, besides the election management and finance committees.

