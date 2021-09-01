Left Menu

Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September

When asked whether that meant he would let members of the lower house of parliament serve their full terms, which end Oct. 21, Suga avoided a direct answer. "There are no plans to push back the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, and we will work around the dates available for the general election," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 07:57 IST
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Wednesday that he had no plans to dissolve the country's lower house because of the severity of the coronavirus situation.

Domestic media reported this week that he intended to dissolve the lower house of parliament in mid-September after a cabinet and party executive reshuffle next week. Reports also said that the premier was considering holding the general election on Oct. 17. Suga's denial of these reports comes after several days of tense negotiations and sudden twists involving Suga and the most powerful politicians in the ruling camp as the unpopular prime minister manoeuvres to stay in the top job.

"We can't dissolve the lower house in this current situation," said Suga, speaking of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. When asked whether that meant he would let members of the lower house of parliament serve their full terms, which end Oct. 21, Suga avoided a direct answer.

"There are no plans to push back the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election, and we will work around the dates available for the general election," he said. The LDP leadership race is slated to be held on Sept. 29. On Tuesday, media said Suga planned to remove long-term party ally and current LDP Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai from his post. Nikai threw his backing behind Suga and helped him win the top post in the turmoil to succeed former premier Shinzo Abe last September.

But some parliamentarians have voiced their unease with the amount of power wielded by 82-year-old Nikai, who has held his post since August 2016 - the longest in the party's history. Suga's support ratings are at record lows, as he failed to capitalise on delivering the Olympics amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections. The government has since declared a fourth state of emergency in most of Japan.

The LDP and its allies are not expected to lose their coalition majority in the powerful lower house in the next general election, but forecasts suggest that the party could lose its outright majority, an outcome that would weaken the LDP leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Exclusive-Thailand's elderly lag behind in COVID vaccination drive, data show and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021