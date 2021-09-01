Left Menu

Manish Sisodia slams Uttar Pradesh govt for corruption

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is involved in various corruptions.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is involved in various corruptions. Sisodia during a press conference after conducting the Tiranga Yatra here said: "There is corruption everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, from providing jobs to the people to giving right price to the farmers for their crops."

"The Uttar Pradesh government is working against the glory of the tricolour and the people who fought for our freedom," he said. "The people of the Bharatiya Janata Party talk about nationalism, but when it comes to providing good education to the people in the state, they are seen misusing the mid-day meal funds," the AAP leader accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

"When a journalist raises the question regarding the mid-day meal funds, he was sent to jail for six months," he further added. "Under the Tiranga Yatra, AAP will be interacting with the people in Uttar Pradesh with the pledge of development and revolution in the education," Sisodia said.

AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' kicked off in the state from August 14 in Lucknow. Later, another yatra was taken out from Agra on August 29, which also witnessed participation from Sisodia. Another such yatra is proposed for September 14 in Ayodhya.

Elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are due to be held next year. (ANI)

