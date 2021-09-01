Nigeria's Buhari sacks power and farming ministers

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the ministers for power and agriculture, a spokesman said on Wednesday without immediately giving a reason.

It is extremely unusual for Buhari to fire anyone from his government. Saleh Mamman was replaced as power minister by Abubakar Aliyu, the minister of state for works and housing, while Mohammed Sabo Nanono was replaced as agriculture minister by Mohammad Abubakar, his counterpart at the environment ministry.

