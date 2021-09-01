AAP slams BJP-led UP govt for alleged corruption

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over alleged corruption and said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will reach out to people across the state irrespective of their caste and community.

Sisodia said this during a press conference in Noida along with party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Sabhajit Singh.

The press conference was held as part of the AAP's 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Singh said, adding the first of this yatra was taken out in Agra on August 29 and the next is scheduled in Ayodhya on September 14.

"The objective of the yatra is to ensure the 'aan baan shaan' (pride, honour and glory) of the tricolour on the 75th year of the country's Independence. The politics of Uttar Pradesh has dented the 'aan baan shaan' of the tricolour," Sisodia said.

"BJP talks of nationalism but when it comes to providing education to children of the nation, they are the ones who usurp the mid-day meal funds meant for their education by the people in power,'' he said.

''Children are forced to eat 'roti' with salt! And when a journalist highlighted irregularities in mid-day meal scheme at a government school, he was thrown in jail," Sisodia alleged.

Citing the death of a pregnant woman in Firozabad due to alleged unavailability of hospital bed, he slammed the state government over lack of health infrastructure.

"The youth are jobless, the farmers do not get adequate return for their produce and people in cities face corruption for getting even the smallest of works done," he said.

"AAP has resolved to keep up the 'aan baan shaan' of the tricolour. We will reach out to all people in the state irrespective of caste and community and appeal to them to elect a party that works with an objective to achieve the dreams of Dr. B R Ambedkar," Sisodia said.

