Fadnavis says PM's foresight saved country during pandemic

Four vaccines are being manufactured in India now and we are not dependent on the US and other countries for supply, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:04 IST
Decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country from plunging into a crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Wednesday.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was speaking after inaugurating a vaccination camp for `Mathadi' porters in Navi Mumbai.

''But for the foresight of prime minister Modi, our country would have been in serious trouble during the pandemic and pushed into permanent lockdown,'' Fadnavis said. Four vaccines are being manufactured in India now and we are not dependent on the US and other countries for supply, he added. More than 65 crore people have been vaccinated against coronavirus so far, he noted.

The financial packages and mega vaccination program launched by the prime minister saved the country, Fadnavis added. Mathadi workers play a key role in the movement of agricultural goods and they should be vaccinated on priority, he said, assuring that 20,000 more doses would be made available for them through NGOs and corporate social responsibility (CSR) channels. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

