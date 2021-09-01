Left Menu

Rawat meets Amarinder, asks to reduce power tariffs

He also told reporters that power purchase rates with private power companies should be renegotiated and the benefit of reduced prices should be passed on to consumers.Rawat, who is the incharge of party Punjab affairs at the AICC, had arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday amid the ongoing tussle in the camps of Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to provide relief to people by reducing power tariffs, one of the major demands of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. He also told reporters that power purchase rates with private power companies should be renegotiated and the benefit of reduced prices should be passed on to consumers.

Rawat, who is the incharge of party Punjab affairs at the AICC, had arrived in Chandigarh on Tuesday amid the ongoing tussle in the camps of Amarinder Singh and Sidhu. Rawat on Wednesday met the CM at his residence in Mohali’s Siswan. The meeting lasted for about three hours. After the meeting, Rawat said he told the CM that the state government should provide some relief to power consumers. ''At present, we are in the government and should provide some relief to power consumers,'' he said.

Rawat also took an update from Amarinder Singh on the progress on an 18-point programme given by the party high command. The former Uttarakhand CM came to Chandigarh to meet party leaders and listen to their issues, days after four ministers and several party legislators raised a banner of revolt against the CM over unfulfilled promises. The Sidhu camp has been pressing Amarinder to take action on the 18-point programme given by the Congress high command. This programme included action in desecration and subsequent police firing incidents, arrest of the ''big fish'' behind drug rackets and scrapping of power purchase agreements signed with private companies.

