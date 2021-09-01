Left Menu

Rajasthan panchayat polls: Around 65 per cent turnout recorded in third phase

About 65 per cent voter turnout was registered in the third and final phase of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in six districts of Rajasthan on Wednesday.The polling began at 7.30 am amid tight security arrangements in Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi districts.A total of 64.96 per cent turnout was registered in this phase, a spokesperson of the state election commission said.The elections are being held in three phases to elect a total of 200 members of six zila parishads and 1,564 members of 78 panchayat samitis.

The elections are being held in three phases to elect a total of 200 members of six zila parishads and 1,564 members of 78 panchayat samitis. Polling under the first and second phase was held on August 26 and 29 respectively and counting of votes will take place on September 4 at the districts’ headquarters. One zila parishad member and 26 panchayat samiti members have already been elected unopposed in the six districts.

