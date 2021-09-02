Vice president condoles senior journalist, MP Chandan Mitra's demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Chandan Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him.

The 65-year-old died late last night.

''He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. His death is a personal loss to me. Om Shanti,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

