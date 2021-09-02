Left Menu

Vice president condoles senior journalist, MP Chandan Mitra's demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Chandan Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him.The 65-year-old died late last night.He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. Om Shanti, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Vice president condoles senior journalist, MP Chandan Mitra's demise
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Chandan Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him.

The 65-year-old died late last night.

''He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. His death is a personal loss to me. Om Shanti,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

