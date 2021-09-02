Vice president condoles senior journalist, MP Chandan Mitra's demise
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Chandan Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him.The 65-year-old died late last night.He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. Om Shanti, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Chandan Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him.
The 65-year-old died late last night.
''He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. His death is a personal loss to me. Om Shanti,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
