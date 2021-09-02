Left Menu

Rajasthan Youth Congress stages protest against LPG price hike

The Rajasthan Youth Congress on Thursday staged protests across the state against the hike in prices of CNG, PNG and LPG.Its state unit President Ganesh Ghogra addressed the protest organised near the Collectorate Circle here.Ghogra said the central government was increasing the price of cooking gas unprecedentedly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:39 IST
Its state unit President Ganesh Ghogra addressed the protest organised near the Collectorate Circle here.

Ghogra said the central government was increasing the price of cooking gas unprecedentedly. On July 1, 2020 in Jaipur, an LPG cylinder was available for Rs 594.50. It has now increased by Rs 294, he said.

Ghogra said first demonetisation, then GST and now this is an attack on the interests of the people who have lost their savings in the coronavirus pandemic.

Youth Congress workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Collectorate in Jaipur.

They raised slogans against the increased prices of LPG cylinders. Youth Congress workers also demonstrated at other district headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

