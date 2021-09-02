Chidambaram to be back in Goa for three days from Sep 3

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-09-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 23:37 IST
Within a week of his first visit to Goa after taking over as election observer, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram will be back in the coastal state for three days from September 3, the party said on Thursday.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said Chidambaram will be arriving in the state, where assembly polls are due in early 2022, on September 3 for a three-day visit. The former Union minister would be accompanied by AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao as well as three observers Prakash Rathod, Mansoor Khan and Sunil Hanumannavar, he said.

Chodankar said during the visit, Chidambaram will meet Congress block committee members and also chairmen of election panels, and discuss organisational matters and poll-related issues.

On September 5, the Rajya Sabha MP will be addressing the National Executive Committee meeting of the Indian Youth Congress, which is scheduled to be held in Goa, he added.

Earlier, the Congress leader, recently appointed as AICC election observer for Goa, was in the state on August 25 and 26 to take stock of preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections. PTI RPS RSY RSY

