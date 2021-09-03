Biden visits wounded U.S. troops at military hospital in Maryland
Thirteen U.S. troops were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack last week outside the airport, where the United States had been staging a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans. Scores of Afghans were also killed in the attack.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited wounded U.S. troops on Thursday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, the White House said.
His visit comes days after Biden participated in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the remains of troops killed in an attack on the Kabul airport during the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Thirteen U.S. troops were killed in an Islamic State suicide attack last week outside the airport, where the United States had been staging a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans. Scores of Afghans were also killed in the attack.
