Japan PM Suga says won't run in ruling party leadership race-NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 08:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not run in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race in September, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

