Left Menu

Japan PM Suga to step down as Prime Minister -Kyodo news

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year. The party leader contest is slated for Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 08:55 IST
Japan PM Suga to step down as Prime Minister -Kyodo news

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down, Kyodo news reported on Friday, and party sources said he would not run in a ruling party leader race in September, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office. Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September, citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

The party leader contest is slated for Sept. 29, and the winner is all but assured of being premier because of the LDP's majority in the lower house. The government has been considering holding the general election on Oct. 17. Suga was planning to reshuffle his cabinet and party executives, but those plans were no longer valid, two party sources told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Fumio Kishida, a former foreign minister, is competing for the party leader post. On Thursday, Kishida criticised https://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-politics-idAFKBN2FY01W Suga's coronavirus response and urged a stimulus package to combat the pandemic. Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along with its members of parliament, which makes the outcome of the party leader race harder to predict. Novice MPs, fearful of losing their seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021