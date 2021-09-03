Japan PM Suga says he won't run in LDP race to focus on COVID-19 measures
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2021
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had decided not to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race and wanted to focus instead on fighting the COVID-10 pandemic.
"Running in the race and handling coronavirus countermeasures would have required an enormous amount of energy," he told reporters.
