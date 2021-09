BJP to organise enlightened class conference in all Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of state Assembly polls next year, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise an enlightened class conference in all 403 constituencies from September 5. According to the BJP, the conference will be organised on September 5 in 17 metro cities of Uttar Pradesh and later in all 403 assembly seats from September 6-20.

The BJP will reach out to intellectuals of the society like teachers, professors, engineers, doctors and writers to discuss the work done, achievements and other welfare works of the state government. Subrata Pathak, state general secretary and in-charge of enlightened class conference Campaign, informed, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with other ministers will inaugurate the enlightened class conference in Saharanpur on September 5."

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Samajwadi Party and its allies won 54 seats, BSP won 19 seats and others won 5 seats respectively. (ANI)

