Taliban sources say their forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan
Taliban forces have taken full control of Afghanistan including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out, three Taliban sources said on Friday as heavy celebratory gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul. "By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan.
Taliban forces have taken full control of Afghanistan including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out, three Taliban sources said on Friday as heavy celebratory gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul.
"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," said one Taliban commander.
It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces told Tolo News television station that reports he had fled the country were lies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panjshir
- Amrullah Saleh
- Tolo News
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Taliban
ALSO READ
7,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since August 14: Pentagon
G7 calls for international shared mission to limit Afghan crisis
China can contribute to Afghan development -Taliban spokesman
Blinken, Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan, agree to continue coordination
Facebook removes ability to view list of friends for accounts from Afghanistan