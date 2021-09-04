Left Menu

UK's Johnson agrees to work with Dutch PM Rutte on Afghanistan -Johnson's office

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:12 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday agreed to work with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on re-establishing an international diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as soon as the political and security environment allowed, Johnson's office said.

The leaders also discussed in a call the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain's Brexit deal with the EU with Johnson reiterating the problems the current operation of the agreement was causing.

