UK's Johnson agrees to work with Dutch PM Rutte on Afghanistan -Johnson's office
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:12 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday agreed to work with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on re-establishing an international diplomatic presence in Afghanistan as soon as the political and security environment allowed, Johnson's office said.
The leaders also discussed in a call the Northern Ireland Protocol, part of Britain's Brexit deal with the EU with Johnson reiterating the problems the current operation of the agreement was causing.
