Maha: Pawar inaugurates Kalam e-learning school, hails his simplicity

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-09-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 18:39 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday inaugurated the 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam E-Learning School' in Pune and regaled the audience with anecdotes about the former President and legendary scientist.

Pawar said Kalam had joined as a science consultant when he was defence minister, and the latter's simple way of living and an insatiable quest to acquire knowledge were highly commendable. Pawar said the Bharat Ratna awardee used to express childlike glee when missiles were tested successfully, while on one occasion when the launch did not go as planned, Kalam had tears in his eyes but soon regained composure and went about boosting the confidence of junior scientists.

A letter written by Kalam to him was a prized possession, Pawar added.

