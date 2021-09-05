Left Menu

'Vaccination on wheels' flagged-off in Delhi to inoculate labourers against Covid

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the vaccination on wheels van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:48 IST
'Vaccination on wheels' flagged-off in Delhi to inoculate labourers against Covid
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday flagged-off the 'vaccination on wheels' van that aims to reach and inoculate labourers against COVID-19. The aim of the drive is to get 150 people vaccinated everyday without an appointment, a statement issued by the Aam Aadmi Party said. Chadha said due to the unavailability of smartphones, labourers were not able to get appointment and reach their nearest vaccination centres. ''To get rid of this problem, the Arvind Kejriwal government has arranged this special van,'' he said. PTI UZM TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021