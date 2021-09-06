Left Menu

Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 10:25 IST
Counting of votes is underway on Monday in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for poll on September 3.

According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats whereas in Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting.

In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray.

Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees.

In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

