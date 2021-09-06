Counting of votes for three municipal corporation polls underway in Karnataka
- Country:
- India
Counting of votes is underway on Monday in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Belagavi city municipal corporations, which had gone for poll on September 3.
According to State Election Commission officials, 300 candidates are in fray in Kalaburagi for 55 seats whereas in Hubballi-Dharwad with 82 wards, 420 are contesting.
In Belagavi with 58 wards, 519 candidates are in the fray.
Apart from BJP, Congress, and JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have fielded their nominees.
In Belagavi, Shiv Sena-Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members have also contested as independents.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centres as well as in the cities amid adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
People being arrested after joining BJP from Trinamool Congress, says Dilip Ghosh
Goa Congress dares chief minister to make public details of Rs 35,000 cr mining scam
Pak intel agency played key role in Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: US Congressman
BJP seizes on Sidhu's advisors' comments to question Congress
Mission UP: Congress begins 'Vijay Sena' training program for workers