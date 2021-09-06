Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:30 IST
Security stepped up outside Javed Akhtar's Mumbai residence; BJP seeks apology over his remark
Security was beefed up outside the residence of writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar in Mumbai on Monday after a Maharashtra BJP MLA demand an apology from him over his remark where he allegedly compared the RSS with the Taliban, a police official said.

Adequate police bandobast was placed outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area, the official said, adding that security personnel, including women constables, were deployed outside the lyricist's home.

Akhtar recently told a news channel that right-wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity.

''The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra,'' the lyricist said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam condemned Akhtar's remark.

The legislator from Mumbai said no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments.

The Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, on Monday said Akhtar was ''completely wrong'' in comparing the RSS with the Taliban.

''How can you say those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don't agree with this,'' an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

