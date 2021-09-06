Ruckus over Namaz hall, no substantial business in J'Khand House

Ruckus by the opposition BJP over allotment of a room for offering namaz and protests over the state's employment policy stoppped Jharkhand Assembly from transacting any substantial business for the second day of its monsoon session on Monday. Opposition BJP demanded adjournment motion to discuss the two issues.

The ruckus forced two adjournments in the pre-noon session and the House adjourned for the day at about 3.15 pm after Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon presented the Rs 4684.93 crore supplementary budget amid noisy scenes. The Question Hour too was disrupted by slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Niyojan Niti Wapas Lo' (recall employment policy) and 'Hindi Virodhi Sarkar' (government is opposed to Hindi) bny BJP.

The BJP legislators had moved an adjournment motion at the beginning of the question hour demanding cancellation of allotment of a room in the Assembly for offering Namaz, inclusion of Hindi, Sanskrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri and Angika in the list of regional languages ​​mentioned in the employment policy and reservation for 10 years in the appointment of Class III and IV staff for the state service.

As soon as the House re-assembled for the post lunch session BJP MLAs including Bhanu Pratap Shahi and C P Singh demanded adjournment motion objecting to discussion on inflation alone as the Business Advisory Committee had agreed to take up discussion on employment policy too.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto repeatedly appealed to the Opposition members to allow the proceedings of the House but as it made no impact, he adjourned it for the day. Earlier, as soon as the proceedings for the day began, the speaker had urged the relentless BJP members, including Bhanu Pratap Shahi, to ''Go back to your seats. You are good members. Please cooperate with the Chair''.

However, as the din refused to die down, the speaker adjourned the House till 12.45 pm and then till 2 pm. The BJP workers began their protests before the House assembled for the day. They staged demonstrations outside the House with traditional musical instruments jhal and majeera. They sat on the stairs at the entrance of the Assembly chanting 'Hare Rama' and 'Jai Shriram' and waved placards.

They demanded the recall of the order on the allotment of the namaz room.

The BJP workers on Sunday had burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the speaker during protests across the state against the decision on the Namaz room in the Assembly.

Mahato has allotted room number TW 348 of the Assembly for offering namaz, prompting BJP to demand a Hanuman temple and places of worship of other religions in the assembly premises. The government must immediately revoke the ''unconstitutional and undemocratic decision'' on the Namaz room, the saffron party said and took to the streets.

Talking to the media outside the Assembly, Soren described the opposition action in the House as ''unfortunate''.

''They (opposition) had come prepared to obstruct the House proceedings. Such action will only affect the development of the state,'' he said.

A notification dated September 2 and signed by Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Deputy Secretary Naveen Kumar by order of the speaker said, ''Allotment of room number TW 348 as Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building.'' The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and ally Conngress welcomed it.

As soon as the notification came to the fore on Saturday, former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP national vice-president Raghubar Das hit out at them. ''MLAs in the Hemant Soren government openly support the Taliban. A separate Namaz Hall in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is a result of this ideology. Otherwise, any person who believes in Indian democracy would not do such an act.'' BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan has written a letter to the speaker warning of approaching the court if the decision is not revoked.

Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who courted controversy by allegedly supporting Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, said that the BJP creates religious conflicts over every issue.

The monsoon session will continue till September 9. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition party in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, had created an uproar on Friday, the first day of the monsoon session, demanding to know under what circumstances its legislature party leader Babulal Marandi has not yet been accorded the status of Leader of the Opposition.

