AAP volunteers demand Bhagwant Mann as CM candidate in Punjab polls

Though the AAP is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly polls, supporters of state unit chief Bhagwant Mann are demanding that the party leadership should choose him.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said the chief ministerial candidate will be declared at an appropriate time.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in June had said that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community.

Several AAP volunteers in Sangrur and Barnala districts are holding meetings to press the party leadership to choose the Sangrur MP as the chief ministerial face, sources in the party said.

At Mann's residence on Monday, some of them even raised slogans in his favour.

Talking to reporters in Sangrur, Mann said every day he is meeting party volunteers from across Punjab and they come with their suggestions and issues.

When asked that these volunteers are demanding that he should be declared as the CM candidate and what is the AAP's stand on it, Mann said it is the party's internal matter.

He said the party volunteers are conveying the message of the public.

Taking the voice of people to the party is his and every volunteer's duty, Mann said.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab unit in-charge and MLA Jarnail Singh the CM candidate will be announced at an appropriate time.

The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

