Karnataka CM Bommai Delhi visit on Sep 7-8, to meet Union Ministers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be on a two-day visit to New Delhi starting from September 7, during which he will meet several Union Ministers to discuss various matters concerning the state, his office said on Monday.

This is his fourth visit to the national capital, since taking over as the Chief Minister on July 28.

According to the Chief Minister's tour programme shared with the media, Bommai who will be reaching New Delhi by Tuesday afternoon is scheduled to meet several union ministers that day, and will halt at Karnataka Bhavan.

On Wednesday too he is likely to meet several union ministers before leaving for Bengaluru in the evening.

However, according to official sources, the Chief Minister may seek an appointment and meet BJP national president J P Nadda, during which discussions on the party's performance in the recent urban local body polls, Tourism Minister Anand Singh's disgruntlement regarding his portfolio, and filling of four vacant berths in his cabinet, may come up for discussion.

