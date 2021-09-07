Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee's allegations of harassment against Modi govt in bad taste: BJP

The West Bengal BJP on Monday said Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjees allegations of harassment of political opponents against the Narendra Modi government were in bad taste.Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was questioned for about nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate ED in Delhi on Monday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal pilferage scam in the state.After the questioning, the TMC MP accused the Narendra Modi regime of harassing political opponents.BJP state spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said Being an MP, Banerjees comments of conspiracy were in bad taste.

BJP state spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya said ''Being an MP, Banerjee's comments of conspiracy were in bad taste. ''However, we understand his frustration. He must have been tired after over 8 hours of questioning by the ED. It is an independent agency probing illegal money transactions. There is no role of the BJP in that. If he has complaints, why doesn't he move the court?'' BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that the TMC sees conspiracy in everything.

TMC spokesman and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Abhishek Banerjee showed that the TMC won't bow down to the pressure and threat tactics by the BJP government.

