Karnataka civic polls: Nadda thanks people after BJP's win in Belagavi

As BJP gets a clear majority in Belagavi during the municipal elections in 3 civic corporations of Karnataka, the party's national president JP Nadda thanked people for trusting the party and the workers for 'ensuring a bigger win'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:41 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As BJP gets a clear majority in Belagavi during the municipal elections in 3 civic corporations of Karnataka, the party's national president JP Nadda thanked people for trusting the party and the workers for 'ensuring a bigger win'. Taking to the microblogging site, Nadda said, "Thank you to the people of Karnataka for trusting the BJP in the three city corporation elections of Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalburgi. Congratulations to the @BSBommai Ji, @nalinkateel Ji and all the karyakartas, who have ensured that BJP won bigger than it did last time."

Nadda added that BJP won the Belagavi City Corporation for the first time, and said, "Thanks to people-friendly policies of PM @narendramodi, we have won Belagavi City Corporation for the 1st time. It's a matter of pride that @BJP4Karnataka has emerged as the single largest Party in Hubballi-Dharwad Corporation and performed exceedingly well in Kalaburgi Corporation." Leading with a clear majority in the Belagavi civic election, the BJP bagged 35 seats of the total 58 wards. While All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) bagged one seat in Belagavi, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) could not win even a single seat. Of the remaining seats, independent candidates won 12 seats while Congress could only bag 10.

However, in Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP won 39 seats from 82 wards. Congress, not too far behind, won 33 seats. The tally for JDS, AIMIM and independent candidates stands at 1, 3 and 6 respectively. The Congress took lead in Kalburgi and bagged 27 seats of 55 wards, while BJP won 23. In Kalburgi, AIMIM could not win even a single seat, however, JDS bagged 4 seats and 1 seat was bagged by an independent candidate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

