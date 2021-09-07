Chhattisgarh CM's father arrested, sent to 15-day judicial custody for making derogatory remarks against Brahmins

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Brahmin community. "Nand Kumar Baghel, the father of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by a court in Raipur today," said Nand Kumar's lawyer Gajendra Sonkar.

Earlier today, Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested by Raipur Police and produced before the court over his alleged derogatory remarks against Brahmins. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Sunday after his father was booked for the case had said that no one is above the law adding that legal action will be taken in the matter.

"As a Chief Minister, I have a responsibility to maintain harmony among different communities. If he (the father) made a remark against a community, I feel sorry. Legal action would be taken against him," he had told reporters. Noting that everything is above the law, the Chief Minister had also tweeted, "As a son, I respect my father, but as a Chief Minister, none of his mistakes can be overlooked which disturbs the public order. No one is above the law in our government, even if he is the chief minister's father."

Nand Kumar Baghel during his tour in Uttar Pradesh had called to "boycott" Brahmins. "Brahmins will be sent from Ganga to Volga river. They are foreigners. They consider us untouchables and are snatching away all our rights. I will urge villagers to not let Brahmins enter their village," Nand Kumar Baghel had said.

Following his remark, an FIR was registered against Nand Kumar Baghel at DD Nagar police station in Raipur on the complaint of the Sarv Brahmin Samaj on late Saturday night. Naveen Sharma of the Sarv Brahmin Samaj accused Nand Kumar of dividing the society.

"In a video, Nand Kumar Baghel made remarks against Brahmins, calling them foreigners and demanded that they should be sent out of India. His statement was aimed at dividing society. An FIR has been lodged against him at Deen Dayal police station," Sharma had told ANI. Speaking about the case, Yogita Khaparde, Police Station in-charge of DD Nagar in Raipur said, "On September 2, we received a complaint from Sarv Brahman Samaj, Sundar Nagar that Nand Kumar Baghel made remarks against the Brahmin community. The offence was registered on September 4. A probe has been initiated." (ANI)

