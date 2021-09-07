Woman falls to death after monkey attack in UP’s Shamli

A 50-year-old woman died as she fell from the third floor of her house after being attacked by monkeys in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Sushma Devi sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

Devi is the wife of local BJP leader Anil Kumar Chauhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)