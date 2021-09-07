Left Menu

Attack on her was orchestrated by builder mafia, claims Thane official

Assistant Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Kalpita Pimpale who lost three fingers in an attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive alleged on Tuesday that some builders were behind the incident.She was speaking to reporters after being discharged from a private hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Kalpita Pimpale who lost three fingers in an attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive alleged on Tuesday that some builders were behind the incident.

She was speaking to reporters after being discharged from a private hospital. ''The attack on me was not carried out by hawkers on their own. There is more to it. Those who were upset by our demolition drive against unauthorized structures orchestrated the attack. ''Hawkers alone cannot go to this extent,'' she said. If the reason for the attack was action against illegal street vendors, it would have taken place during the anti-encroachment drive itself, not afterwards, Pimpale claimed.

''I have been working for 11 years. I will now return with full zest and intensify my drive against the unauthorized constructions and hawkers,'' she added.

