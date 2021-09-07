Jharkhand CM slams BJP after uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over 'namaz room'

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday slammed the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its leaders created a ruckus in the state Assembly over the allotment of a room for offering namaaz in the premises and said the party does not have any issue to discuss except caste and religion. Speaking to reporters Soren said, "As I've said earlier they do not have enough issues. What else does BJP have except caste and religion?

Earlier today, Jharkhand Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes over the issue of allotment of space for Namaz in assembly premises. BJP protested strongly at the entrance gate of the Assembly, exclaiming Hanuman Chalisa and Jaishri Ram slogans following which proceedings of the session got repeatedly adjourned. BJP is also opposing the employment policy of the government.

The opposition leaders are demanding withdrawal of the order pertaining to the allotment of the namaaz room. In an order issued on September 2, it was stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz, according to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat. (ANI)

