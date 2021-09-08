Left Menu

Hope Taliban delivers good governance in Afghanistan says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday indirectly extended support to the Taliban saying he hopes the group delivers good governance and respect human rights in Afghanistan.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-09-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 15:10 IST
Hope Taliban delivers good governance in Afghanistan says Farooq Abdullah
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday indirectly extended support to the Taliban saying he hopes the group delivers good governance and respect human rights in Afghanistan. "I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) and respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country," said the National Conference chief while responding to the question on Afghanistan.

National Conference party paid their tribute to the founder of the party Sheikh Mohd Abdullah on his 39th death anniversary, where Abdullah termed him as 'Sher-e-Kashmir', he hoped that the youth of Kashmir will follow his footsteps and contribute towards the development and peace of Kashmir. "I congratulate the party workers and observers who are contesting elections within the party, this process keeps the party alive," said Abdullah.

"We don't know when the elections of the state are going to be but the National Conference won't be behind in participating in the electoral process," he added while assuring that the party will contest the polls. All party workers and leaders including Omer Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah from National Conference were present at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021