BJP seeks probe by central agencies into alleged coop bank fraud in Kerala

The BJP on Wednesday sought central agencies' probe into the alleged irregularities in a cooperative financial institution controlled by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala, even as the issue snowballed into a political row with the CPI(M)) opposing party-backed MLA KT Jaleel's stand for an Enforcement Directorate investigation into the matter.

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pulled up Jaleel for seeking central agency's probe and opposed any sort of inquiry by ED in the alleged irregularities in the state's cooperative financial institutions, BJP national vice president AP Abdullakkutty said he has lodged complaints with the Union Finance Ministry and Ministry of Cooperation seeking a detailed investigation into the alleged irregularities committed in the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram district. ''I have filed complaints with the Union Finance Ministry and Ministry of Cooperation, seeking their intervention in the matter,'' Abdullakutty, who is in New Delhi, told PTI over phone.

He claimed that although the cooperative sector is a state subject, the central agencies can probe the alleged financial fraud to the tune of over 1,100 crore happened in the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank as it has put the country's financial security in danger. Rejecting Jaleel's stand for an ED probe targeting senior Muslim League leader and his archrival PK Kunhalikutty in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in AR Nagar bank, State Cooperative Minister VN Vasavan and CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan today said the state cooperative department was well equipped to carry out investigation in such matters. Vasavan told reporters here that the government system will not stand to settle personal animosity.

The Minister said he has not received the report of the investigation conducted by the Cooperative department. The separate statements of Vasavan and Vijayaraghavan came hours after Jaleel said in a Facebook post that he would continue his fight against Kunhalikutty. Their statements were also in line with Chief Minister Vijayan's stand, who said on Tuesday that ''there is no need for ED to meddle in the cooperative sector of Kerala''. A relieved Muslim League leadership welcomed the CM's statement rejecting Jaleel's demand for an investigation by a central agency. Party state general secretary PMA Salam said he has nothing more to comment beyond what the CM has said on the matter.

Vowing to continue his fight against Kunhalikutty, Jaleel said the Chief Minister was like his father and he had the authority to advise him and correct him. Asserting that he has never committed corruption and involved in a single rupee black money transaction, Jaleel said he would continue his fight against Kunhalikutty, accusing the IUML leader of 'criminalizing politics' of Muslim League, engaging in illicit hawala transactions and acquiring property through illegal means. When his reaction was sought to Jaleel's opinion, Salam said IUML is a political party and it would not respond to allegations levelled by such individuals.

The BJP attacked the Chief Minister over his stand that the ED should not investigate Kunhalikutty's alleged ''black money deals'' in AR Nagar Bank, alleging that it revealed the nexus between the League and the CPI (M) over the years. BJP state president K Surendran alleged that Jaleel's demand for ED probe was rejected due to the Chief Minister's and the CPI(M)'s association with the Kunhalikutty faction of the Muslim League. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister had said the state's Cooperative Department was equipped to carry out investigations and it has already initiated a probe into the alleged irregularities in the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank.

His statement came a day after Jaleel held a press conference in Malappuram accusing Kunhalikutty of carrying out fraudulent transactions to the tune of Rs 1,021 crore through AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank. In a sarcastic note, Vijayan had said Jaleel's trust in ED might have gone up since he himself was questioned by the central agency. Jaleel was interrogated by ED as part of its investigation into the gold smuggling case. The Chief Minister's remarks have come as a setback to Jaleel, who has waged a battle against Kunhalikutty, his political rival in Malappuram district.

As part of his moves against Kunhalikutty, Jaleel had given a statement to ED against the Muslim League leader in connection with the alleged financial irregularities committed by him in the name of financial activities of the Muslim League mouthpiece in the state. Talking to reporters in Kochi on September 2 after giving statement, Jaleel said the ED had taken note of the his allegations leveled against Kunhalikutty both inside and outside the State Assembly and had issued a notice to him for taking statement. Kunhalikutty is the leader of IUML in the Assembly. Jaleel had said he has provided the ED with some documents to prove his connection and will provide more documents in with the case.

