Left Menu

West Bengal by-polls: Contest is between TMC, BJP, says Dilip Ghosh

As the political parties including Left Front announced its candidates for West Bengal by-polls, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the contest is between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, and the CPI(M) or Congress announcing their candidatures are not an important factor.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:52 IST
West Bengal by-polls: Contest is between TMC, BJP, says Dilip Ghosh
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the political parties including Left Front announced its candidates for West Bengal by-polls, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the contest is between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, and the CPI(M) or Congress announcing their candidatures are not an important factor. "There can be any number of candidates in by-polls, our voters are with us. CPI(M)-Congress announcing or not announcing their candidates is not a factor in the West Bengal polls; they didn't get entry into the Assembly in the last polls. The contest is between the state government and BJP. We're ready," Ghosh said.

"It will make no difference. They got only 10,000-15,000 votes in the last polls. It proves they have no existence here. No need to look at them. People have made up their minds, the contest will be between TMC and BJP," he added. Notably, TMC on Sunday officially announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the party's candidate for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency by-elections, which will be held on September 30.

Further, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the party's candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively. Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats in West Bengal on September 30. These constituencies include Bhabanipur, the traditional seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, from where she will contest the by-elections. Besides Bhabanipur, by-polls will be held in Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on October 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021