Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Jammu from Sep 9
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Jammu from Thursday, during which he will pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.
Gandhi will leave for Jammu on Thursday and will participate in the evening 'aarti' at the temple. He will stay at the shrine board's guesthouse, sources said.
The former Congress chief will address a workers' convention at Jammu on Friday and will meet separate delegations of local leaders during a luncheon meeting, they said.
He will return to Delhi late in the evening, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- shrine board's
- Gandhi
- Mata Vaishno Devi
- Jammu
- Congress
- Delhi
- Katra
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Congress crisis: Bhupesh Bhaghel, TS Singh Deo arrive Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi
SC asks CBI to verify medical condition of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar jailed in 1984 riots case
Legalised loot, organised plunder: Congress on National Monetisation Pipeline
Naqvi takes jibe at Congress over C'garh crisis, compares party with NPAs
People's trust in BJP reducing, Congress will win upcoming Rajasthan panchayat polls: Sachin Pilot