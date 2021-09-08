Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Jammu from Sep 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Jammu from Thursday, during which he will pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

Gandhi will leave for Jammu on Thursday and will participate in the evening 'aarti' at the temple. He will stay at the shrine board's guesthouse, sources said.

The former Congress chief will address a workers' convention at Jammu on Friday and will meet separate delegations of local leaders during a luncheon meeting, they said.

He will return to Delhi late in the evening, the sources said.

