Afghanistan's acting PM calls on former official to return - Al Jazeera

Afghanistan's acting prime minister called on former officials to return to the country with their security and safety guaranteed, Mullah Hassan Akhund told Al Jazeera on Wednesday. He added, in an interview with the Qatar-based channel, that Taliban leaders face great responsibility towards the Afghan people.

"We have suffered heavy losses for this historical moment and the era of bloodshed in Afghanistan is over," he said.

