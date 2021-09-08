Left Menu

Brazil Speaker appeals for political calm, says paper ballot debate closed

Brazil's lower house Speaker Arthur Lira said on Wednesday that the country has no room for "radicalism" and should focus on the coronavirus pandemic and high unemployment, an apparent reference to attacks by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on the Supreme Court. Lira did not name Bolsonaro, but said discussion of a paper voting receipt sought by the president for upcoming elections was a closed matter.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:24 IST
Brazil's lower house Speaker Arthur Lira said on Wednesday that the country has no room for "radicalism" and should focus on the coronavirus pandemic and high unemployment, an apparent reference to attacks by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on the Supreme Court.

Lira did not name Bolsonaro, but said discussion of a paper voting receipt sought by the president for upcoming elections was a closed matter. The house last month rejected Bolsonaro's printed receipt proposal, which he has said is needed to avoid fraud. Lawmakers considered the change to Brazil's electronic system unnecessary.

Bolsonaro raised tensions in Brazil on Tuesday by attacking the Supreme Court and again calling for the voting system change that the justices have also ruled out. Without the change he wants, Bolsonaro has threatened not to recognize the result of next year's presidential election, when he is expected to seek re-election.

Lira, an ally of Bolsonaro's, said Brazil's constitution will not be violated, rebuffing the president's core supporters who have proposed closing the Supreme Court and other anti-democratic moves. "I don't see how we can have room for radicalism and more excesses. The House is committed to real Brazil, which is suffering from a pandemic and unemployment," he said at a news conference.

Lira said questioning decisions already made by the chamber, such as the rejection of the printed voting receipt, was "unacceptable." He called on Brazil to focus on "real" problems, such as high gasoline prices and other economic issues.

