Left Menu

Political parties remember Muslim community when polls draw closer, says Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at political parties in Uttar Pradesh including Samajwadi Party and Congress and said they remember the Muslim community when the election draws closer.

ANI | Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:40 IST
Political parties remember Muslim community when polls draw closer, says Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi speaking at a rally in UP's Sultanpur on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at political parties in Uttar Pradesh including Samajwadi Party and Congress and said they remember the Muslim community when the election draws closer. Owaisi, who is in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on a three-day visit, alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav considers "Muslims a mere vote bank".

Addressing a public rally in Sultanpur, he said the main minority community in the state lacks "a political voice". He said the main minority community comprises 19 per cent of the state's population and sought its backing in the polls.

The AIMIM leader alleged that the minority community members were not getting a due share in the government's welfare programmes. "Political parties only remember the Muslim community when the election draws closer," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021