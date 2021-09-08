Left Menu

Brazilian Chief Justice Fux assails Bolsonaro for undermining top court

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:43 IST
Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux said on Wednesday that encouraging people to disobey the court's rulings was an anti-democratic act, rebuffing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro a day after he said he would not obey the decisions of a member of the court.

"The Supreme Court will not tolerate threats to the authority of its decisions," Fux said in a session of the court.

He said encouraging people to disregard court decisions by a "head of state" was an attack on democracy and a crime for Congress to deal with. He said banners criticizing the court were vocalized by Bolsonaro in speeches to supporters on Tuesday.

