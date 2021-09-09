UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike plan

British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to raise more money to fix a health and social care funding crisis.

Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not to increase taxes. Despite the backlash his party, with a working majority of 83, won the vote 319 to 248.

