UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike plan
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 00:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to raise more money to fix a health and social care funding crisis.
Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not to increase taxes. Despite the backlash his party, with a working majority of 83, won the vote 319 to 248.
