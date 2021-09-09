Left Menu

Canada PM Trudeau angrily accuses main rival of favoring abortion curbs, gun owners

20 vote, ending six years of rule by the left-of-center Liberals. At the end of an otherwise unremarkable two-hour leaders' debate in French, Trudeau said O'Toole had sided with the gun lobby and wanted to overturn a Liberal ban on assault weapons.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 08:21 IST
Canada PM Trudeau angrily accuses main rival of favoring abortion curbs, gun owners

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing a possible election defeat, on Wednesday lashed out at his main rival, accusing him of favoring restrictions on abortion and wanting to loosen gun controls. Opinion polls show the right-leaning Conservatives of Erin O'Toole could win the Sept. 20 vote, ending six years of rule by the left-of-center Liberals.

At the end of an otherwise unremarkable two-hour leaders' debate in French, Trudeau said O'Toole had sided with the gun lobby and wanted to overturn a Liberal ban on assault weapons. He also said dozens of Conservative Parliamentarians had voted in favor of draft legislation to curb abortions that was defeated in the House of Commons in June.

"Mr O'Toole refused to tell Canadians what he wants to do. He signs deals with special interest groups," Trudeau said. "He is offering weak leadership ... he can't be trusted." O'Toole, who has consistently attacked Trudeau's decision to call a snap election during the COVID-19 pandemic, retorted that the Liberal leader would "say anything to win" and said he was in favor of abortion rights.

Last Sunday O'Toole scrapped a campaign promise to eliminate a ban on some assault weapons after Trudeau accused him of cozying up to the gun lobby. Trudeau called the election two years ahead of schedule as a referendum on his handling of the pandemic but has struggled to overcome voter fatigue.

Wednesday's two-hour debate was the second and final one to be held in French, which is predominantly spoken in Quebec. The province accounts for 78 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons and is crucial for any party seeking office. The leaders will hold another debate on Thursday in English, the language spoken by two-thirds of Canada's 38 million population. An Ipsos Research poll for Global News on Wednesday put the Conservatives at 35% public support, with the Liberals at 32% and the left-leaning New Democrats at 21%. ($1 = 1.2702 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021