"It will be BJP Mayor in Kalaburagi city corporation": Karnataka CM

Kanataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday expressed confidence about having a BJP Mayor in the Kalaburagi city corporation, as he said that discussions on alliance with JD(S) to gain control over the urban local body that got a fractured mandate, was at the preliminary stage.

''The discussions are still at the preliminary stage, I don't want to say anything now itself. But be rest assured of one thing that it will be BJP Mayor,'' Bommai said in response to a question on JD(S) corporators deciding to join hands with the party that offers them the Mayor’s post.

Four newly elected JD(S) corporators of the Kalaburagi city corporation, whose support the Congress and BJP will need to gain power, are said to have decided to join hands with the party that offers them the Mayor’s post.

The corporators, along with party leaders from Kalaburgai on Wednesday had met JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy here and held discussions on the future course of action.

The recent elections to the 55-member Kalaburagi civic body had thrown up a hung verdict, with the Congress winning 27, BJP 23, JD(S) 4 and one Independent.

The halfway mark is 28, making JD(S) corporators the ''kingmakers''.

Both Congress and BJP have made attempts to seek support of the JD(S) to gain control of the corporation. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from the region, has reached out to Gowda, while Bommai has held talks with Kumaraswamy.

Stating that he had spoken to the JD(S) leader on ''going together'' in Kalaburagi Corporation, Bommai on Tuesday had hinted at BJP joining hands with the regional party.

There are also reports that both Gowda and Kumaraswamy may not be on the same page on whom to support. While Gowda is inclined towards allying with the Congress, Kumaraswamy seems to be looking towards the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)