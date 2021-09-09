My statement on Taliban deliberately distorted, used as ‘click bait’: Mehbooba Mufti

Stating that most countries claiming to uphold the Sharia have "failed to imbibe its true values", PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her statement on the Taliban is being deliberately distorted and used as "click bait' because Muslims are always expected to prove they don't stand for violence. On Wednesday, she had said the Taliban has "come to the fore as a reality" and advised them to follow the true Sharia law that guarantees rights to women, children and elderly if they want to govern Afghanistan. The comments led to criticism in sections of the media as well as social media platforms. A day later, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she was not surprised her statement on the Sharia had been deliberately distorted. "Can't point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do's & dont's, dress codes, etc," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. She said the real Medina Charter stipulates equal rights for men, women, and minorities. "In fact, women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non-Muslims have the same rights inc religious freedom & equality of law which is the essence of secularism," she said.

Islamic history, Mehbooba said, is full of examples of emancipated and empowered women.

"Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA's first wife was an independent & successful businesswoman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers (sic)," she added. However, at a time when India has become "so polarised, there is increasing Islamophobia and Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it", she said.

"Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as clickbait to further this impression," the PDP chief said. On Wednesday, she told reporters that the Taliban should shun the hardline interpretation of Islam and Sharia if they want to do business with the international community. ''Taliban has come to the fore as a reality. Their image for the first time in power was that of anti-human rights. If they want to govern Afghanistan, they will have to follow the true Sharia law as laid down in the Qur'an which guarantees the rights of women, children, and elderly,'' Mehbooba had said after a function here.

