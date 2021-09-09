Left Menu

Prez greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:30 IST
Prez greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and asked people to celebrate it while adhering to Covid-appropriate behavior.

This festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha who symbolizes knowledge, prosperity, good fortune and is celebrated with fervor and gaiety, he said. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year, let us pray to Lord Ganesha to make our efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic successful and bestow happiness and peace on all of us, the president said.

''Let us celebrate this festival in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and harmony while adhering to Covid-appropriate behavior,'' he said.

In a message to fellow citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, the president said, ''On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

